Climate crisis leaves northern Iraq villages struggling to recover from IS war

Nearly a decade after the Islamic State (IS) was driven from northern Iraq, villages in the Sinjar district are facing a new crisis as extreme heat, declining water availability and prolonged drought make it increasingly difficult for communities to rebuild and return.

In Faka, a small village in Sinjar, abandoned houses outnumber occupied ones. Roofless buildings and walls damaged by shellfire remain scattered across the hillside, while weeds have taken over homes and fields.

“Today, the problem isn’t only IS,” says Rajab Mohammed, 62, the village’s mukhtar. “It’s water. It’s jobs. It’s the future.”

Around 150 families lived in Faka before IS seized the Sinjar region in August 2014, forcing residents to flee. The offensive included what the UN has recognised as a genocide against the Yazidi community, in which thousands were killed and more than 6,000 people, mostly women and children, were abducted.

Faka and nearby Qubq escaped the worst of the mass killings, but fighting and coalition airstrikes left large parts of the villages destroyed. Only around 20 families have returned to Faka, with reconstruction, employment and basic services remaining major obstacles.

“People ask why families don’t come back. The answer is simple. Where would they live? How would they earn a living?” says Aqil Ridha from Qubq.

Extreme heat and water shortages

The environmental pressures are making recovery even more difficult. The UN ranks Iraq as the fifth most vulnerable country to declining water and food availability and extreme heat.

Iraqi authorities project that the country’s average annual temperature will rise by 2.5C by 2050, with 24 additional days each year crossing extreme heat thresholds. Temperatures in Sinjar have approached 50C this summer.

Rainfall has also become increasingly erratic, while hotter and longer summers and prolonged droughts have reduced agricultural production.

The UN’s special representative for Iraq has warned that the country could have access to only 15 per cent of its water needs by 2035 if current trends continue.

For rural communities where agriculture remains a major source of income, declining water availability is directly affecting livelihoods and migration.

The International Organization for Migration recorded more than 186,000 people displaced by climate-related factors across Iraq as of September 2025.

In Tal Jado’o, another village in Sinjar, more than 200 people lived there before the war. Today, barely 50 remain. Roads are largely unpaved and electricity remains intermittent, while many homes have never been rebuilt.

“People didn’t leave because they wanted to,” says Bahjat Othman Hasan. “They left because they couldn’t live here any more.”