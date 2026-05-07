Australia repatriates women, children linked to Islamic State group from Syrian camp

Flights carrying Australian women and children with alleged links to the Islamic State group arrived in Australia on Thursday after years spent in detention camps in Syria, with authorities indicating that criminal investigations into the women could follow. Islamic State

According to Australian authorities, a group comprising three women and eight children arrived in Melbourne aboard a Qatar Airways flight from Doha, while another woman and her son landed separately in Sydney shortly afterwards.

The Australian government had announced a day earlier that 13 Australian nationals linked to camps in north-eastern Syria would be repatriated. The individuals had spent several years in detention facilities established after the collapse of the Islamic State’s self-declared caliphate spanning parts of Syria and Iraq.

Australian police said the women could face criminal prosecution over alleged activities during their time in Islamic State-controlled territories. Authorities have conducted investigations for years into Australians suspected of involvement in terrorism offences and crimes against humanity linked to the conflict in Syria.

Investigations into atrocities continue

Joshua Roose of Deakin University said investigators were examining allegations involving enforcement activities inside the Islamic State territory, including treatment of Yazidi women and implementation of strict sharia regulations.