Climate risk still missing from lending strategy at India’s top banks: Analysis

India’s largest banks are still failing to adequately integrate climate risks into their lending and risk-management practices despite rising threats from floods, heatwaves and droughts, according to a new analysis by Bengaluru-based think tank Climate Risk Horizons.

The report, which assessed 35 Indian banks with a combined market capitalisation of around Rs 50 trillion, found that while disclosures related to climate change have improved sharply in recent years, most lenders are still not using climate-related information to shape credit decisions, portfolio exposure or long-term business strategy.

According to the study, 92 per cent of Indian banks now disclose at least some climate-related data, compared with just 40 per cent in 2022. However, researchers said this progress appears largely compliance-driven and influenced by regulatory pressure from the Reserve Bank of India rather than a deeper recognition of financial risks posed by climate change.

“The economic impacts of physical climate risks such as floods, heat and drought are worsening,” the report’s co-author Sagar Asarpur said, warning that climate risks directly affect borrower cash flows, collateral quality and overall portfolio stability.

Few banks stress-testing climate risks

The report found that fewer than half the banks studied had initiated climate stress-testing exercises, and none publicly disclosed the impact of those stress tests on capital adequacy, asset quality or portfolio performance.

Only a handful of lenders have taken concrete measures such as measuring financed emissions, introducing coal phase-out policies or setting net-zero targets.