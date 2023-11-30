COP28: What to expect from the UN climate summit

What's next for the loss and damage fund?

A "loss and damage" fund for low-income countries hit by extreme weather had long been resisted by wealthy, high-polluting nations who feared being on the hook for vast sums of money. One 2018 study estimated losses from climate change could cost vulnerable nations between $290 billion and $580 billion by 2030.

Harjeet Singh, head of global political strategy at the Bonn-headquartered Climate Action Network (CAN), told DW that developing countries most vulnerable to the consequences of planetary heating have done little to contribute to the fossil fuel emissions causing climate change.

"Who bears the most responsibility?" said Singh, "It's rich countries who have put close to 80% of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere, which is responsible for the climate crisis."

But last year at COP27, delegates reached a major breakthrough, agreeing to establish a fund to help developing countries recover after weather disasters. Delegates in Dubai will have to agree on the finer sticking points like which states will be able to access the fund, who will pay how much into it and how will it be administered.

Ahead of the talks, a transitional committee of representatives from developing and developed nations drafted recommendations to answer those questions. The highly charged discussions failed several times before producing a tentative agreement proposing the World Bank host the fund in the interim.

This is seen as a major concession by developing nations who fear the institution would give richer nations more influence.

The committee also recommended against the contentious idea of making payments legally binding, instead urging developed countries to contribute to the fund.

"We are extremely concerned as civil society because we don't find those recommendations very strong, particularly holding the developed countries to account to pay for the loss and damage," said Singh.