COP28: World nears historic deal on fossil fuel transition

After nearly two weeks of hectic negotiations, countries were on the verge of reaching a historic deal on a 'transition away from fossil fuels' while emerging economies like India and China strongly resisted the targeting of coal.

This is, however, a step back from the earlier proposal of a 'phase-out of fossil fuels' that drew sharp criticism from many countries in the Global South and oil-reliant economies like Saudi Arabia.

A draft cover decision of the Dubai climate talks released early in the morning called for a "deep, rapid and sustained" reduction in planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions in line with 1.5 degree-Celsius pathways.

It says countries should do this in a "nationally determined" manner (their way), taking into account the Paris Agreement and their different national circumstances.

The draft deal will be brought up for a final vote sometime on Wednesday if enough countries express satisfaction.

It lays an eight-point plan to achieve this, including a "transition away from fossil fuels" in energy systems in a "just, orderly and equitable manner", accelerating action in this decade, to achieve net zero (balance between greenhouse gases emitted and removed from the atmosphere) by 2050.

The draft deal urges countries to accelerate efforts toward the phase-down of unabated coal power, a marginal step up from the 2021 Glasgow deal.

However, unlike the previous draft, it lacks references to "limiting the permitting of new and unabated coal power generation".

This absence suggests a strong pushback from heavily coal-dependent countries such as India and China.