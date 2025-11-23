COP30 ends without fossil fuel phase-out pledge despite pressure from 80 nations

The UN climate summit COP30 in Belém, Brazil concluded on Saturday with an agreement that contains no direct reference to phasing out fossil fuels, a bitter outcome for more than 80 countries, including the UK and EU, that had pushed for a commitment to end the use of oil, coal and gas at a faster pace.

Oil-producing nations held firm that they must be allowed to continue using fossil fuel resources to grow their economies, even as the UN has warned that efforts to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels are failing.

The final deal, called the Mutirão, calls on countries to 'voluntarily' accelerate action to reduce fossil fuel use rather than binding them to specific targets. That language triggered frustration from several delegations.

Colombian climate delegate Daniela Durán González criticised the COP presidency for not allowing countries to formally object in the final plenary, saying, “We have sufficient scientific evidence showing that more than 75 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions come from fossil fuels. It is time the Climate Convention starts talking about that reality.”

Complicating negotiations was the absence of the United States, the first time the country has not sent a delegation, after US President Donald Trump announced plans to exit the Paris climate agreement and dismissed climate change as “a con”. Veteran climate negotiator Jennifer Morgan said the US no-show left a “hole” in overnight negotiations, noting that blocs such as the EU and UK often rely on Washington’s support when oil-producing nations push back.