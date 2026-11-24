The failure of COP31 to reach a landmark agreement has renewed calls for reforms in the way the United Nations climate summits make decisions, with international climate diplomacy experts and scientists questioning whether the consensus-based system can deliver urgent climate action.

The talks in Antalya, co-chaired by Turkey and Australia, were expected to produce a sweeping agreement that would have strengthened calls for global climate action and support for countries vulnerable to the climate crisis.

However, the proposed "Antalya Pact" collapsed at the final plenary session after countries failed to reach a consensus on the final draft. Several nations objected to the text, arguing that it did not reflect the urgency of the climate crisis and failed to even mention "fossil fuels", an omission criticised as a concession to oil-producing countries.

Former US vice-president and climate activist Al Gore described the failure as an outrage and called for significant reforms to the COP process.

"World leaders no longer want to settle for the lowest common denominator. They want real action to implement and finance a just transition away from fossil fuels. It has been clear for years that the Cop process is in need of significant reform," he said.

Gore said most countries had attended the summit in good faith and sought progress, adding that the multilateral process needed to be strengthened to reflect the latest scientific findings and the will of the majority.

Australian climate minister Chris Bowen, who co-chaired COP31, also questioned the consensus-based decision-making system.

"The fundamental root problem is that when Cops were created, for reasons I understand, it was made consensus only. That's a very tough ask when you also need consensus to change consensus, which is a particular challenge," he said.