Negotiations at the COP31 UN climate summit in Turkey have reached a deadlock, with talks suspended overnight after running more than a day beyond schedule, as countries remain divided over a new global climate agreement.

The European Union and several Pacific island nations are among those opposing the latest draft agreement, which makes no reference to reducing global demand for fossil fuels.

Another major sticking point is the demand by the Africa Group for commitments to increase funding for climate adaptation. The EU has previously said it would not support the proposal.

Negotiating teams scheduled to fly home on Sunday morning are now rescheduling their flights to Monday, indicating that a deal remains elusive.

Under the UN climate negotiations process, any agreement requires consensus among participating countries. If that cannot be achieved, the talks could be suspended, leaving the summit without a deal and requiring it to reconvene next year. This has happened only once since countries began holding annual COP meetings in 1995.

On Saturday, EU Commissioner for Climate Wopke Hoekstra said the bloc would not agree to an outcome that fell short of the climate action required.

“If we cannot get what is needed in terms of climate action... then there's no deal,” he said.

The UK's chief negotiator, Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh, struck a more optimistic note, saying discussions remained productive and that an agreement was still possible.

“These are difficult negotiations, but discussions remain productive and there is a deal to be done. The UK is pushing hard for an outcome and we will keep working in the coming hours to bring countries together,” she said.

Another concern is that negotiating teams may have to begin their journeys home, potentially leaving the summit without the critical number of countries needed to reach a global agreement.

Ministers from Panama, the Solomon Islands, Cote d'Ivoire and the EU are seeking to restore language committing countries to move away from oil, gas and coal in the final agreement. The reference was removed from the latest draft after pressure from fossil fuel-producing countries, led by Saudi Arabia.

“It is not acceptable to have a COP or a cover decision that does not even mention fossil fuels and we simply will not put up with it,” said Juan Carlos Navarro, Panama's environment minister.