COP31 draft calls for immediate transition away from fossil fuels
Australia's climate minister Chris Bowen says the proposed text is intended to identify areas of agreement and disagreement
The first draft of a possible final agreement at the COP31 UN climate summit has called for an immediate transition away from fossil fuels and measures to limit the overshoot of the 1.5°C global warming threshold, even as countries remain divided over key climate commitments.
The 18-page draft, containing 144 separate proposals, was released on Monday with more than four days of negotiations remaining. It is expected to undergo several revisions before the talks conclude on Friday.
Chris Bowen, Australia's climate and energy minister and president of the negotiations, said the document was intended to bring out areas where countries could agree and those where disagreements remained.
"It's a genuine attempt to draw out parties on what they can support and what they can't. There'll be things in there that don't have agreement, but if we only concentrated on the things that do have broad agreement, it would be a very thin document," Bowen told The Guardian.
The draft includes language calling for countries to "immediately transition away from fossil fuels", echoing a commitment made at COP28 in Dubai in 2023. However, that pledge did not include a timetable or a specific work programme.
The proposal is likely to face opposition from oil-producing countries, which have hardened their positions since the Dubai agreement.
The document also includes provisions to address the overshoot of the 1.5°C temperature threshold set under the Paris Agreement and proposes deriving 35% of global final energy consumption from electricity by 2035, a priority for host country Turkey.
Disagreements over climate finance and fossil fuels
Alden Meyer, senior associate at the E3G thinktank, described the release of the draft at this stage as a gamble, noting that several of its 144 paragraphs were unlikely to survive the negotiations.
Mohamed Adow, director of the Power Shift Africa thinktank, described the document as an "overgrown garden", with encouraging proposals as well as provisions that needed to be removed.
He welcomed the draft's more detailed language on an earlier commitment to triple climate finance for developing countries to help them adapt to extreme weather.
However, developing countries remain concerned that no fresh climate finance commitments are likely to emerge from the summit.
"Climate action roadmaps without climate finance lead nowhere," said Siphesihle Mvundla of South African environmental justice organisation groundWork. He said developing countries were spending 225 times more on debt repayments than they received in climate finance from developed nations.
The draft also includes provisions on carbon dioxide removal, which environmental campaigners have criticised as a potential false solution. However, such language could be important in securing the support of some fossil fuel-producing countries.
Australia refuses to commit to fossil fuel export phaseout
Bowen said fossil fuel-exporting countries should not bear greater responsibility than countries importing and consuming fossil fuels.
"There are two types of countries in the world, fossil fuel exporters and fossil fuel importers, and we're all in it together," he said.
Australia, one of the world's largest coal producers, has not committed to phasing out fossil fuel exports, despite calls from campaigners and some countries.
Bowen said Australia had a plan to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and was preparing its economy for a future in which countries reduced their fossil fuel consumption.
He acknowledged that such a transition would affect Australia's exports but said the country was preparing for that change.
The proposed cover decision must ultimately be approved by nearly 200 countries participating in the summit. Some countries, including Russia, Saudi Arabia and members of the Arab group, have objected to having such a document as part of the COP outcome.