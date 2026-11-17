The first draft of a possible final agreement at the COP31 UN climate summit has called for an immediate transition away from fossil fuels and measures to limit the overshoot of the 1.5°C global warming threshold, even as countries remain divided over key climate commitments.

The 18-page draft, containing 144 separate proposals, was released on Monday with more than four days of negotiations remaining. It is expected to undergo several revisions before the talks conclude on Friday.

Chris Bowen, Australia's climate and energy minister and president of the negotiations, said the document was intended to bring out areas where countries could agree and those where disagreements remained.

"It's a genuine attempt to draw out parties on what they can support and what they can't. There'll be things in there that don't have agreement, but if we only concentrated on the things that do have broad agreement, it would be a very thin document," Bowen told The Guardian.

The draft includes language calling for countries to "immediately transition away from fossil fuels", echoing a commitment made at COP28 in Dubai in 2023. However, that pledge did not include a timetable or a specific work programme.

The proposal is likely to face opposition from oil-producing countries, which have hardened their positions since the Dubai agreement.

The document also includes provisions to address the overshoot of the 1.5°C temperature threshold set under the Paris Agreement and proposes deriving 35% of global final energy consumption from electricity by 2035, a priority for host country Turkey.

Disagreements over climate finance and fossil fuels

Alden Meyer, senior associate at the E3G thinktank, described the release of the draft at this stage as a gamble, noting that several of its 144 paragraphs were unlikely to survive the negotiations.

Mohamed Adow, director of the Power Shift Africa thinktank, described the document as an "overgrown garden", with encouraging proposals as well as provisions that needed to be removed.

He welcomed the draft's more detailed language on an earlier commitment to triple climate finance for developing countries to help them adapt to extreme weather.

However, developing countries remain concerned that no fresh climate finance commitments are likely to emerge from the summit.