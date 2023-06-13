Cyclone 'Biparjoy' likely to enter Rajasthan on June 16, NWR cancels train services

The North Western Railway (NWR) has cancelled some train services as the cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ is likely to enter southwest Rajasthan on June 16, officials said on Monday.

"Keeping in view the safety and security in view of the cyclonic storm Biprajoy in the Bay of Bengal, train services are being cancelled/partially cancelled by the Railways," the NWR said in a statement.

Radheshyam Sharma, in-charge of the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, said that the cyclonic storm Biparjoy is likely to weaken and enter south-western Rajasthan as a depression on June 16.

Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, said in a statement that in view of the cyclonic storm ‘Biprajoy’, the services of five trains operating on the NWR have been cancelled from the originating station, while the services of nine trains have been partially cancelled.