'Biparjoy' on course to become cyclone with longest lifespan in Arabian Sea

Cyclone Biparjoy, expected to cross the Gujarat coast on June 15, is on course to become the cyclone with the longest lifespan in the Arabian Sea, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.



It will also be the third cyclone to hit the western state in June since 1965, the meteorological office said.



"Based on data from 1965 to 2022 for the month of June, 13 cyclones developed over the Arabian Sea. Of these, two crossed the Gujarat coast, one Maharashtra, one Pakistan coast, three Oman-Yemen coasts and six weakened over the sea," the IMD said.



Before 2023, only two cyclones crossed the Gujarat coast in June. One was a severe cyclone in 1996 and the other was an extremely severe cyclonic storm in 1998, it said.