Delhi govt to start one-month campaign against industrial pollution

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the city's government is going to start a month-long campaign against industrial pollution in the national capital from 20 October onward.

Rai’s statement came after a review meeting at the Delhi secretariat regarding industrial pollution with officers of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the Environment Department and the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC).

According to the minister, the campaign will run until 20 November. Under this campaign, 66 teams of the DPCC and the DSIIDC have been constituted for continuous inspection of industrial units in Delhi and 1,753 registered industrial units of Delhi have been converted into Piped Natural Gas (PNG).