Delhi logs most polluted July in seven years despite above-normal rainfall

Delhi ended July with a striking mix of weather extremes, recording its most polluted July in seven years despite witnessing its first 'good' air quality day for the month in nearly a decade. The city also received above-normal monsoon rainfall after a prolonged dry spell and registered its warmest average day and night temperatures in two years.

According to an analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) for the first 30 days of July stood at 119, the highest monthly average for July since 2019, when it was 134. The figure marks a sharp deterioration from July last year, when the monthly average AQI was 78.

Even as the monthly average worsened, Delhi recorded its first 'good' air quality day in July in nine years, with the AQI falling to 48. It was also the lowest daily minimum AQI recorded in the month since 2017, when it touched 43.

The city also saw the AQI rise to 261 during the month, the highest daily maximum recorded in July in five years, since it reached 266 in 2021.

Overall, Delhi recorded 15 'moderate' air quality days, 12 'satisfactory' days, two 'poor' days and one 'good' day during July. It did not experience any 'very poor' air quality days.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 0 and 50 is categorised as 'good', 51-100 as 'satisfactory', 101-200 as 'moderate', 201-300 as 'poor', 301-400 as 'very poor' and 401-500 as 'severe'. On Thursday, Delhi's AQI stood at 117, remaining in the 'moderate' category.

Despite an extended break in monsoon activity, rainfall across most weather stations remained above normal for the month.