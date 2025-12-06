Staying alive with dark humour and ‘AQI Porn’

It’s become an annual ritual. The moment winter sets in, Delhi plunges into AQI panic. Newsrooms, TV panels and social media timelines spew warnings about the city’s toxic air. A fresh batch of ‘new’ solutions are aired — some long past their expiry date, others so fantastical they seem like they’re from another planet.

Everyone knows the truth: none of this will fix the air that Delhiites are condemned to breathe. In fact, can it be called air at all? ‘We’re not breathing air anymore,’ a netizen posted on X, ‘We’re inhaling death every day.’

To grasp how grave the crisis has become, it helps to listen to Dr Randeep Guleria, former director of AIIMS and head of pulmonology, before that. He draws a chilling parallel: Delhi’s pollution is now killing more people than Covid-19. Even the Supreme Court harked back to the pandemic era, asking why Delhi saw blue skies then, despite stubble-burning.

One answer was the lockdown. While the Covid lockdown was excessive, experts are suggesting the current pollution crisis might just require such an extreme measure. The analogy reveals an uncomfortable truth: the problem is too immense for half-measures.

Very few people believe that governments — state or central — have what it takes to clean up the air. Today, we clutch at straws, hoping that relief from Delhi’s pollution will come from the Supreme Court. It was way back in 1987 that environmental lawyer M.C. Mehta first approached the court over Delhi’s deteriorating air quality. Since then, countless petitions have been heard and numerous orders issued. Yet, pollution levels have only climbed — from ‘worrying’ to ‘deadly’.

For nearly 38 years, different aspects of Delhi’s pollution crisis have repeatedly come before the Supreme Court — with the same outcome: zilch. The one intervention that did make a noticeable difference dates back to 1998, when the Supreme Court ordered the complete conversion of Delhi’s diesel-run public transport to CNG.