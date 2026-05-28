Delhi’s worsening summer air linked to degraded Aravallis, rising desert dust: Experts

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) continuing to hover in the low-to-mid 200s during peak summer months has alarmed environmental experts, who say such pollution levels were once largely associated with winter smog rather than hot-weather conditions.

On some days, the AQI has also touched the 300 mark, prompting concerns over what experts describe as an unusual and worrying shift in Delhi’s pollution pattern.

Meteorological and environmental experts attribute the trend largely to dust storms originating in the deserts and semi-arid regions of Rajasthan, carried by strong hot winds across northwest India. According to experts, the impact of these dust-laden winds was historically mitigated by the Aravalli mountain range, which acted as a natural barrier for centuries.

However, decades of mining, quarrying, deforestation and encroachment have weakened the Aravallis significantly, allowing desert dust to move towards the National Capital Region with far less obstruction.

“The Aravalli hills — both the long continuous ranges as well as the hundreds of smaller hills — play a critical role in controlling the spread of sand from the western Thar desert,” forest analyst Chetan Agarwal told Hindustan Times.

“The hills typically slow down winds from the west, which shed their sandy loads on the western flanks and these sands form sandy obstacle dunes,” he said.

Experts say the degradation of the Aravalli ecosystem has accelerated in recent years due to rapid urbanisation and extractive activities.