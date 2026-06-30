Environmental crime now world's 3rd most profitable criminal industry, INTERPOL warns

Germany's Federal Environment Ministry (BMUKN) and INTERPOL have announced an expansion of their cooperation to combat international environmental crime, committing additional funding and deeper collaboration to tackle offences ranging from illegal logging and mining to waste trafficking.

The announcement was made during the Hamburg Sustainability Conference (HSC) 2026, where policymakers, international organisations, businesses and civil society groups from the Global North and South met to discuss coordinated responses to environmental crime.

Federal Environment Minister Carsten Schneider described environmental crime as a lucrative transnational criminal enterprise that threatens ecosystems, governance and economic stability.

"Cross-border environmental crime is not a peripheral issue, but a highly profitable criminal business model. Those who illegally harvest timber, exploit raw materials or illegally dispose of waste are not only destroying the natural foundations of life on Earth, but also undermining government institutions and fuelling regional conflicts," Schneider said.

He added that environmental crime causes damage exceeding $1 trillion annually, while contributing to deforestation, pollution and the loss of biodiversity.