Environmental CSR spending rises but remains just 8.4 pc in FY24: Report

Corporate spending on environmental corporate social responsibility (CSR) has increased steadily over the past decade but still accounted for only 8.4 per cent of total CSR expenditure in the financial year 2023-24, highlighting a significant gap between corporate sustainability commitments and environmental investment, according to a report released on Monday.

The report, A Decade of Green Spending: What Rs 17000 Crores of Environmental CSR Reveals About Corporate India, released by global impact consulting firm Sattva Consulting, analysed environmental CSR trends over the last 10 years. It found that while companies have collectively spent around Rs 17000 crore on environmental initiatives during the period, such spending remains a small share of their overall CSR outlay.

The report also pointed to a mismatch between environmental need and CSR allocation. Among India's 50 most climate-vulnerable districts, 30 received only 1 per cent of total environmental CSR spending over the past three years, amounting to just Rs 106 crore.

According to the analysis, sectors with some of the country's largest environmental footprints continue to devote a relatively small proportion of their CSR budgets to environmental programmes.

"Sectors with high pollution intensity, including oil, gas, coal and petroleum, mining, and energy, allocate only 5-7 per cent of their CSR budgets to environmental initiatives," the report said.

In comparison, consumer-facing sectors such as fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and automotive allocate more than 10-15 per cent of their CSR budgets to environmental themes.