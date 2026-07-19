ONGC gave over Rs 670 cr in CSR funds to RSS-linked bodies over 12 yrs: Report

State-owned energy giant Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Ltd, one of India’s largest public sector enterprises, channelled nearly Rs 671 crore in corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds to 20 organisations linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) between 2013 and 2025, according to a report published by The News Minute.

The report claims that ONGC donated a total of Rs 670.97 crore to these organisations over the 12-year period. The contributions were made under ONGC’s CSR programme, through which the company annually allocates substantial funds to social welfare, education, healthcare and community development initiatives across the country.

According to ONGC’s CSR annual reports cited by The News Minute, the PSU donated Rs 4,531 crore through CSR to 2,000 organisations and projects across India between the first quarter of 2015 and the first quarter of 2025. Of this, around Rs 668 crore — approximately 14.7 per cent of the total — reportedly went to 20 organisations identified as having links with the RSS.

The report categorises these entities into three groups: nine organisations directly affiliated with the RSS, nine founded or headed by individuals associated with the Sangh, and two that have collaborated closely with the organisation.

Among the largest recipients was Swargadew Siu-Ka-Pha Hospital, a 300-bed multi-speciality healthcare facility in Assam’s Sivasagar district. The hospital is jointly managed by ONGC and the Aurangabad-based Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vaidyakiya Pratishthan (BAVP), which describes itself in its literature as being inspired by RSS ideology.

BAVP, established in 1989, operates several medical institutions, including the Dr Hedgewar Hospital in Aurangabad, named after RSS founder K.B. Hedgewar. The hospital has been described in RSS publications as being run by RSS volunteers.