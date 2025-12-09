Explained: Why 100-metre rule for Aravallis poses threat to Delhi-NCR

In the ongoing winter session of Parliament, Congress MP Ajay Maken’s warning in the Rajya Sabha on Monday has renewed debate over the recently accepted 100-metre criterion for classifying the Aravalli hills.

The Supreme Court, while imposing an interim ban on new mining leases in November, accepted a uniform definition of 'Aravalli Hill' as a landform rising 100 metres or more above its local relief.

Maken argues that if adopted broadly, this definition could exclude 99 per cent of the Aravallis in Rajasthan — leaving them outside regulatory protection.

Environmental scientists agree that the Aravallis are not just hills but a critical climate barrier, a groundwater recharge system, and one of India’s oldest ecological shields. Narrowing the legal definition, they say, risks weakening protection for the very formations that keep the Thar desert from pushing eastwards.

What the new 100-metre definition changes

Under the uniform criteria accepted by the Supreme Court:

Aravali Hill = Any natural feature in designated districts rising 100 metres above local average relief

Aravali Range = Group of two or more such hills within a 500-metre radius

While this simplifies enforcement for regulatory agencies, it also removes protection from thousands of low-elevation ridges, knolls and rocky outcrops that form the true physiographic system of the Aravallis — many of which are below 100 metres but ecologically indispensable.

Why this matters

The Aravallis are highly eroded, ancient fold mountains; their modern-day forms are subtle, low-lying and broken. Their ecological function does not depend on height.