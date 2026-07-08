Explained: Why Mumbai is receiving record rainfall in an El Niño year

Mumbai has received exceptionally heavy rainfall in the first week of July despite the continued influence of El Niño, with scientists saying the phenomenon is consistent with a broader shift in monsoon behaviour driven by global warming.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), its Colaba observatory recorded 791 mm of rainfall between 1 July and 7 July, surpassing its climatological average for the entire month of July of 768.5 mm. The Santacruz observatory recorded 879 mm during the same period, against its monthly average of 919.9 mm.

The heavy rainfall has occurred even as India continues to experience El Niño conditions, characterised by unusually warm sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean. The climate phenomenon typically delays the onset of the southwest monsoon and can influence its overall activity.

Although the monsoon reached Mumbai nearly two weeks later than usual, it entered an active phase by the end of June, bringing intense rainfall across the city and several parts of coastal Maharashtra.

Global warming changing rainfall patterns

Scientists said there was no contradiction between the occurrence of heavy rainfall during an El Niño year.

While El Niño continues to influence the timing and strength of the monsoon, they said global warming is increasingly altering the nature of rainfall, making it more erratic and intense once weather systems become active.

The trend is also reflected in Mumbai's long-term rainfall data. Between 1981 and 2000, the city recorded an average annual rainfall of 2,325.8 mm. That figure rose to 2,672.7 mm during 2001–2024, an increase of 346.9 mm, or nearly 15 per cent.