Farming boom hollowing out world’s biodiversity hotspots: Global study

Wild and ecologically rich landscapes across the globe are being rapidly transformed into agricultural land to feed a growing human population — a shift that is exacting a heavy toll on wildlife, especially in some of the planet’s most biologically important regions.

A new global study published on 26 December 2025 in Communications Earth & Environment has found that agricultural expansion inside biodiversity hotspots has led to sharp declines in species diversity and abundance. The findings, reported by Down To Earth, underline the growing tension between food security and ecological survival.

The research was led by scientists from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and China Agricultural University, with collaborators from the University of Cambridge, the University of Maryland and the University of Oklahoma.

The authors warned that conservation efforts must urgently prioritise biodiversity hotspots, where agricultural pressure is rising faster than anywhere else.

Biodiversity hotspots are regions that harbour an exceptional variety of plant and animal life, much of it found nowhere else on Earth. Though biologically rich, these areas are already severely degraded — having lost more than 70 per cent of their original natural vegetation. What remains of their unique biodiversity is now confined to increasingly fragmented and shrinking habitat patches, making their protection critical to preventing mass extinctions.

As Down To Earth has previously reported, these hotspots are facing mounting pressure from farms, cities and infrastructure projects, with land-use change emerging as one of the leading drivers of biodiversity loss worldwide.

The new study focused on small-ranged vertebrates — including mammals, birds and amphibians — whose distributions are limited to narrow geographic zones. Such species are especially vulnerable because even modest habitat loss can wipe out entire populations.

Many of these animals play essential ecological roles such as pollination, seed dispersal and pest control. Their decline can therefore trigger cascading disruptions that destabilise entire ecosystems.