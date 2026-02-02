Fossil fuel firms may face global climate tax under proposed UN framework

Fossil fuel companies could be required to contribute towards climate-related damage and the world’s ultra-rich subjected to a global wealth tax under proposals being negotiated as part of a new international tax framework at the United Nations, with negotiations resuming at UN headquarters on Monday.

The talks are focused on the proposed Framework Convention on International Tax Cooperation, a treaty intended to establish global rules to curb tax avoidance, improve resource mobilisation for developing countries, and explore mechanisms for taxing polluting industries and high-net-worth individuals more effectively.

Dozens of countries have backed the idea of stronger international tax rules, including provisions that would require major fossil fuel producers to bear part of the costs of climate damage linked to their activities. However, several developing nations have expressed concern that the latest draft of the convention lacks sufficient strength and clarity.

Proposals explicitly linking fossil fuel profits to climate damage compensation have been softened in recent negotiations, while plans for a global asset registry — aimed at tracking and taxing the wealth of the ultra-rich — have been removed from the draft text, negotiators said.

Jamaica’s lead delegate Marlene Nembhard Parker said climate disasters were highlighting the urgency of stronger provisions. Referring to Hurricane Melissa, which she said wiped out the equivalent of 40 per cent of Jamaica’s gross domestic product overnight, Parker called for clearer commitments on environmental taxation.

She said the draft needed to establish stronger links between sustainable development, climate change and taxation, particularly for countries and industries most responsible for historical emissions. Climate-linked taxation, she added, was essential to help vulnerable nations rebuild without becoming increasingly dependent on debt.

The convention, first proposed by African countries in 2022, could be adopted as early as the end of next year if member states can bridge differences over its scope and enforcement mechanisms. Supporters say it would mark a significant shift in global tax governance by giving all countries an equal voice, unlike existing forums dominated by advanced economies.

Progress has been slow, with the United States withdrawing from the negotiations. Some wealthy countries have also argued that international tax matters should continue to be discussed within the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), whose membership is largely restricted to developed economies.