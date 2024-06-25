Glacier melting will have national impact: Uttarakhand BJP MLA

Glaciers melting at a rapid pace, the rising temperatures in Uttarakhand, glacier lake outburst floods (GLOFs) and flash floods are not just issues for the state, but concerns for the whole country — so Uttarakhand BJP MLA Kishore Upadhyay told the media today, 25 June.

Apparently seeking to clear the state administration of blame for these occurrences, Mishra said that when the temperatures in the Himalayas increase, it affects people in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai too and implied it was for the union government to address the situation and avert such disasters countrywide.

“If no condensation will happen in the Himalayas, then what will happen to the north-west and south-west monsoons?” Upadhyay asked in a press conference in the national capital region.

Notably, the BJP is in power in Uttarakhand and leads the NDA government at the centre in the person of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Upadhyay said that the Uttarakhand government has spoken to state environment minister Subodh Uniyal, who will raise the matter in the monsoon assembly session. “We are just bringing attention to this problem in Delhi as power resides here. This has a national and international impact,” said Upadhyay.

On the other hand, blaming the citizens for the crisis, Water Audit Council chairperson Avinash Mishra said people have to be blamed alongside Delhi for the issues in Uttarakhand. “The springs are drying up. We need inclusive development,” said Mishra, who suggested introducing a tourist permit for the hill state. He wants a restriction on the number of tourists visiting Uttarakhand, he said.

“Each state has a carrying capacity. We need to now conduct studies on that to see how we have (to) effectively preserve the environment in Uttarakhand,” said Mishra.