Google illegally fells 400,000 trees in Finland for AI data centres, sparks outcry

Google has felled an estimated 400,000 trees across two sites in Finland for planned data centres without completing the required environmental impact assessments, prompting authorities to order a temporary halt to work and triggering public anger over the environmental cost of the artificial intelligence infrastructure boom.

At Muhos in northern Finland, around 250,000 trees were cut down across 330 hectares of forest. A further 150,000 trees were felled near Otanmäki, about 100 km south-east of the first site, according to estimates by Mari Annala, an ecologist with the Finnish Association for Nature Conservation.

Earlier this month, Finland’s Licensing and Supervision Authority ordered Google to temporarily stop work at both sites after the company cleared the land before completing the necessary environmental impact assessments.

Google’s Finland country manager, Antti Järvinen, apologised for the clearances last week, saying the company had acted on its “best understanding” of the legislation at the time.

The two sites are part of a €13 billion investment in AI infrastructure, described as the largest project of its kind in Finland. The country has emerged as a major destination for data centre developers because of its cool climate, available land and relative geopolitical and geological stability.

The expansion has also received government backing. Prime Minister Petteri Orpo described attracting investment as a “top priority” when the Google plans were announced last month, arguing that the data economy could bring benefits beyond direct investment.

However, the controversy has intensified debate over whether the economic gains justify the environmental costs, and whether Finland’s regulatory framework is equipped to oversee the rapid expansion of data centres.

Environmental concerns and local opposition

Conservationists and residents have reported concerns about water quality, wildlife displacement and the destruction of forest ecosystems.

At Muhos, residents say brown water flowing from the cleared site is entering a stream that feeds the Oulujoki River. Google said it was working to protect water quality at the site.