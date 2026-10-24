Google illegally fells 400,000 trees in Finland for AI data centres, sparks outcry
Finnish authorities have ordered work halted at two sites after Google cleared forests without completing required environmental impact assessments
Google has felled an estimated 400,000 trees across two sites in Finland for planned data centres without completing the required environmental impact assessments, prompting authorities to order a temporary halt to work and triggering public anger over the environmental cost of the artificial intelligence infrastructure boom.
At Muhos in northern Finland, around 250,000 trees were cut down across 330 hectares of forest. A further 150,000 trees were felled near Otanmäki, about 100 km south-east of the first site, according to estimates by Mari Annala, an ecologist with the Finnish Association for Nature Conservation.
Earlier this month, Finland’s Licensing and Supervision Authority ordered Google to temporarily stop work at both sites after the company cleared the land before completing the necessary environmental impact assessments.
Google’s Finland country manager, Antti Järvinen, apologised for the clearances last week, saying the company had acted on its “best understanding” of the legislation at the time.
The two sites are part of a €13 billion investment in AI infrastructure, described as the largest project of its kind in Finland. The country has emerged as a major destination for data centre developers because of its cool climate, available land and relative geopolitical and geological stability.
The expansion has also received government backing. Prime Minister Petteri Orpo described attracting investment as a “top priority” when the Google plans were announced last month, arguing that the data economy could bring benefits beyond direct investment.
However, the controversy has intensified debate over whether the economic gains justify the environmental costs, and whether Finland’s regulatory framework is equipped to oversee the rapid expansion of data centres.
Environmental concerns and local opposition
Conservationists and residents have reported concerns about water quality, wildlife displacement and the destruction of forest ecosystems.
At Muhos, residents say brown water flowing from the cleared site is entering a stream that feeds the Oulujoki River. Google said it was working to protect water quality at the site.
In Otanmäki, residents said wolves had moved into the village after the forest was cleared. Conservationists also reported that three-toed woodpeckers nesting in the forest had been displaced.
Hanna Halmeenpää, chair of the Finnish Association for Nature Conservation’s board, expressed disbelief at the scale of the clearances, accusing the company of taking advantage of a system that relied heavily on trust.
“It’s pure arrogance and it’s amazing,” she said.
Local resident Antti Jakonen said he objected to the manner in which the felling had been carried out, even if the affected area represented only a small fraction of Finland’s forests. He called on Google to help restore the local salmon population, which he said had been damaged decades ago by hydropower development.
Residents have also raised concerns about construction noise, pressure on local infrastructure and the possibility that data centres could affect household energy costs.
More than 93,000 people have signed a petition calling for tighter regulation of data centres and fees to compensate local communities for environmental damage.
Google promises tree planting
Google said it had stopped preparatory work at the sites after receiving letters from the Finnish authority on 6 October and had submitted a formal response confirming the suspension.
The company said it planned to plant trees across 130 hectares at Muhos. Conservationists, however, argued that the proposed planting would not adequately compensate for the scale of the forest loss.
Veli-Matti Uski, director general of Finland’s environment ministry, said the government was monitoring developments in the data centre sector and the application of existing legislation, adding that it was prepared to propose amendments if necessary.
The controversy is expected to become an issue in Finland’s next election, scheduled for April, as the country weighs the promise of investment and jobs against concerns about environmental protection and the public benefits of infrastructure built primarily to serve international companies.