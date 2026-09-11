South Korea: Google must face consequences over victims’ data leak

Google must be held accountable if an investigation finds that it violated the law over the alleged exposure of personal information belonging to digital sex crime victims, South Korea’s gender equality minister Won Min-kyong said on Friday.

The sensitive information was reportedly published on the website of an overseas research project collaborating with Google. It was removed only after the South Korean government intervened and requested its deletion.

According to Yonhap news agency, the exposed information included personal details of victims who had sought the removal of illegally filmed videos.

“A platform with significant influence globally, like Google, has an even heavier responsibility to protect and safely deal with sensitive information of victims,” Won said at a press briefing. “If any legal violations are found, Google must take legal responsibility.”

“This issue should not be passed over lightly as a simple system error or mistake. Google must take the gravity of the issue seriously and take a responsible stance in front of the victims and the public,” she added.

Won said the gender equality ministry was working with the Korea Media and Communications Commission to determine whether any laws had been breached, including legislation governing punishment for sexual violence.

Google has apologised for the incident, saying it asked the website operator to remove the information as soon as the matter came to its attention.