Meta, Google face jury setbacks in US child safety cases

Jurors in two early trials in the United States have found Meta Platforms and Alphabet Inc.’s Google liable in cases alleging harm to children, setting the stage for an appeals battle that could reshape how US law shields technology companies from lawsuits.

In California, a Los Angeles jury on 26 March held Meta and Google responsible for a young woman’s depression and suicidal thoughts, which she attributed to addiction to Instagram and YouTube from a young age. The jury awarded a combined $6 million in damages.

In a separate case in New Mexico, jurors on 25 March ordered Meta to pay $375 million after finding the company misled users about the safety of its platforms for younger audiences and enabled sexual exploitation of children, according to court proceedings.

Both companies have denied the allegations and said they plan to appeal.

Section 230 shield under scrutiny

The verdicts challenge protections under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a 1996 US law that generally shields online platforms from liability for user-generated content.

In both cases, plaintiffs argued that harm arose not from third-party content but from the companies’ platform design choices. Trial judges allowed the cases to proceed, rejecting arguments by Meta and Google that Section 230 barred the claims.

A Meta spokesperson said the company “respectfully disagrees with the verdicts” and will appeal, adding that it remains committed to building safe environments for young users. Google has also indicated it will appeal the California ruling.

Legal experts said the appeals are likely to focus heavily on whether Section 230 applies to platform design decisions.

Gregory Dickinson, a law academic at the University of Nebraska, said courts are increasingly distinguishing between liability for third-party content and liability tied to platform functionality.