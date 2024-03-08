Great Barrier Reef suffers 'mass bleaching event'

Australia's Great Barrier Reef is being devastated by another "widespread, often called mass, coral bleaching event", officials said on Friday.

It is the seventh time since 1998 that such severe and widespread damage has been detected, caused by warm sea temperatures.

Extreme weather cause for concern

"We know the biggest threat to coral reefs worldwide is climate change. The Great Barrier Reef is no exception," Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said.

"We need to act on climate change. We need to protect our special places and the plants and animals that call them home."