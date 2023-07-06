Heavy rains hit Kerala; orange, yellow alert in 11 districts

Heavy rains, which claimed the lives of at least eight persons, have swept through Kerala for the third consecutive day after the southwest monsoon intensified. It has been triggered by a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal. There is a fear of landslides due to the heavy rain.

An orange alert has been sounded in Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts. A yellow alert was issued in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad. There are no alerts for Kollam and Thiruvanathapuram.