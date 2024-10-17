Nepal rains intensified by human-induced climate change: scientists

The late-September floods that killed more than 240 people in Nepal were driven by rainfall made about 10 per cent more intense by human-caused climate change, a rapid analysis by a team of leading scientists said on Thursday, 17 October.

An analysis by World Weather Attribution (WWA) also underscored the urgent need for Nepal to limit development in low-lying, riverside areas of Nepali cities to prevent and protect people from future floods.

WWA is a collaboration of international scientists that analyses and communicates the possible influence of climate change on extreme weather events, such as storms, extreme rainfall, heat waves and droughts.

The floods in Nepal followed three days of extreme rainfall starting 26 September. As records were broken across central and eastern Nepal, with some weather stations recording more than 320 mm on 28 September, massive floods and landslides claimed at least 244 lives and caused a heavy loss to the country.