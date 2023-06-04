I feel duped: 'Mr. Bean' actor Rowan Atkinson on electric cars

Mr. Bean actor Rowan Atkinson on Saturday, 3 June, said that he 'feels duped' by electric vehicles, considering some of its negative impacts on the environment. The actor — who happens to also be an electrical and electronics engineer by training — urged people to continue using their petrol vehicles, and claimed that his own 'honeymoon with electric cars is coming to an end'.

Writing an article for The Guardian, published over the weekend ahead of World Environment Day, the 68-year-old highlighted that although electric cars have zero emissions while being driven, greenhouse gas emissions during production and manufacturing are 70 per cent higher than for petrol vehicles, due to the extremely heavy lithium-ion batteries which require rare earth metals and massive amounts of energy. He adds that the shelf life of these batteries is only 10 years — making it a 'perverse choice of hardware' with adverse effects on the environment.

'...increasingly, I feel a little duped. When you start to drill into the facts, electric motoring doesn’t seem to be quite the environmental panacea it is claimed to be,' he wrote.