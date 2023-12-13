In a first, UN climate talks address need to stop burning fossil fuels: negotiators

For the first time, the UN climate talks have addressed the need to stop burning fossil fuels. Also the COP28 marks the beginning of the end of the fossil fuel era, said climate negotiators and observers on Wednesday.

Responding to the outcomes, UN Climate Change (UNFCCC) executive secretary Simon Stiell, in his closing speech to the two-week climate change conference (COP28), said: "Whilst we didn't turn the page on the fossil fuel era in Dubai, this outcome is the beginning of the end. "Now all governments and businesses need to turn these pledges into real-economy outcomes, without delay."

The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) closed with an agreement that signals the "beginning of the end" of the fossil fuel era by laying the ground for a swift, just and equitable transition, underpinned by deep emissions cuts and scaled-up finance.

In a demonstration of global solidarity, negotiators from nearly 200 parties (nations) came together in Dubai with a decision on the world's first 'global stocktake' to ratchet up climate action before the end of the decade — with the overarching aim to keep the global temperature limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach.

The global stocktake is considered the central outcome of COP28 — as it contains every element that was under negotiation and can now be used by countries to develop stronger climate action plans due by 2025.

The stocktake recognises the science that indicates global greenhouse gas emissions need to be cut 43 per cent by 2030, compared to 2019 levels, to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees. But it notes parties are off track when it comes to meeting their Paris Agreement goals.