In open letter, ex-bureaucrats warn CJI of ‘bias’ towards development claims

A group of 71 retired civil servants has written an open letter to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, expressing “deep concern” over his recent remarks on environmental litigants, warning that such comments from the country’s highest judicial authority could weaken environmental safeguards, discourage citizen action and influence lower courts.

Issued under the banner of the Constitutional Conduct Group, the 22 May letter responds to remarks made by the CJI during a Supreme Court hearing on an appeal against a National Green Tribunal order that upheld environmental and Coastal Regulation Zone clearances for the expansion of Gujarat’s Pipavav Port project.

During the hearing, while indicating that the court was not inclined to interfere with the NGT ruling, the CJI questioned the stance of environmental campaigners.

“Show us one project in India where environmental activists say we welcome this project, the country is progressing well, we welcome this project,” the letter quotes the CJI as saying.

The signatories — a cross-section of former IAS, IPS, IFS and other retired officers, including former Delhi lieutenant-governor Najeeb Jung, former environment secretary Meena Gupta, former diplomat K.P. Fabian, former IPS officer A.S. Dulat and former bureaucrat-activist Harsh Mander — argue that the remarks betray a troubling predisposition against environmental litigation.

“The CJI’s remarks against environmental activists and litigants, suggesting that these activists obstruct ‘development’, reveal a bias and prejudice that is alarming,” the letter says, adding that the judiciary’s constitutional mandate is to approach cases “without pre-conceived notions and decide each case on merits”.

The group says its concern extends beyond the immediate case because oral observations by the CJI are widely reported and can shape institutional attitudes. According to the letter, such statements may influence judicial reasoning, embolden weaker environmental oversight and deter citizens from challenging ecological damage or projects affecting communities and public health.