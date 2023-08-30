El Niño effect causes India's driest August since 1901

India is poised to experience the driest August since 1901 which, senior meteorologists say, is a clear result of intensifying El Niño conditions.

Also, the monsoon this year may end up being the driest since 2015, when India recorded a rainfall deficit of 13 per cent, they said.

With a 32 per cent precipitation deficit in August so far and the prediction of only subdued rainfall activity over a large part of the country in the next three days, India is on track to record the driest August since 1901, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said, requesting anonymity. August receives 254.9 mm of rainfall in a normal year, accounting for around 30 per cent of the precipitation during the monsoon.