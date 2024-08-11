India, the calamity capital of the world

"We come to Delhi from different places with the dream of cracking the civil services exam but if we are unable even to follow our aspirations in safety, then what is the purpose of it all?” This is the plaintive cry of 20-year-old Vani Awasthi who travelled from Bareilly to Delhi to attend classes that would help her prepare for the UPSC entrance exam.

Right now, she is lying in a hospital in New Delhi, her left side paralysed. Vani was electrocuted while trying to record her attendance on 27 July, using a biometric device which was in contact with a live wire. On the same day, three other students were trapped in the flooded basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar — and drowned.

Heavy rains on that fateful day caused such severe waterlogging, it brought Delhi to its knees. If the capital city can face such massive disruption, what might be the fate of the rest of the country?

A macabre dance of death is being played out across India, where one disaster comes crashing on the heels of another. The trigger for these catastrophes is climate change but what hastens them is rampant construction in the name of ‘development’, regardless of the damage being inflicted.

Scientists, led by Dr C.P. Rajendran from the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bengaluru, have repeatedly warned against this. “Be it widening roads or making long tunnels, the authorities have allowed the overburdening of our fragile ecosystem beyond its carrying capacity,” Rajendran said. “We are now witnessing the consequences of human interventions that contribute to the intensity of these disasters, adversely impacting the lives and livelihoods of the people.