Iran war emitted 5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide in 2 weeks, as much as 84 countries

The ongoing US-Israel conflict involving Iran has generated greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to those of 84 of the world’s lowest-emitting countries combined within just two weeks.

The analysis, conducted by The Guardian, estimated total emissions of about 5.05 million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent (tCO2e) in the first 14 days of the conflict, driven by large-scale destruction of infrastructure, fuel consumption in military operations and fires at oil facilities.

The largest share of emissions — around 2.4 million tCO2e — came from destruction of civilian infrastructure, including an estimated 20,000 buildings damaged during the conflict, based on humanitarian assessments.

Researchers said such destruction carries significant embedded carbon costs and will likely lead to further emissions during reconstruction.

Fuel consumption and oil fires

Fuel usage by military operations accounted for approximately 529,000 tCO2e, with aircraft, naval vessels and ground vehicles estimated to have consumed between 150 million and 270 million litres of fuel.

Strikes on fuel depots and energy infrastructure also contributed heavily. The analysis estimated that between 2.5 million and 5.9 million barrels of oil were burned in attacks and retaliatory strikes, producing about 1.88 million tCO2e.