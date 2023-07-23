Jharkhand inches towards drought-like situation due to scant rainfall: Officials

Jharkhand is inching towards a drought-like situation due to 45 per cent rain deficit, leading to around 85 per cent of the arable land in the state remaining fallow in the peak monsoon season, officials said.

Kharif crops were sown in only 4.15 lakh hectares against the target of 28.27 lakh hectares till July 21 or only in 14.71 per cent of the arable land. In 2022, around 20.40 per cent of the arable land was cultivated till the corresponding date, according to official data.

Sowing of the main crop of the season, paddy, was even lesser at 11.20 per cent of the target of 18 lakh hectares. Last year, the figure was 11.76 per cent till July 21.

According to agricultural experts, the ideal sowing period for paddy is from July 1 to July 20.