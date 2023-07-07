June 2023 was the hottest on record, EU climate body finds

The Copernicus Climate Change Service said June 2023 exceeded the previous record of June 2019 by "a substantial margin."

It also reported "exceptionally warm" sea surface temperatures around the world. June 2023 was the hottest June globally on record, according to data released by the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service on Thursday, July 6.

"The month was the warmest June globally at just over 0.5 degrees Celsius above the 1991-2020 average, exceeding June 2019 — the previous record — by a substantial margin," the Copernicus report said.