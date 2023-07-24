Kamli, with love from Pakistan

Rating: *** ½

I was completely bowled over by Sarmad Khoosat's Kamli, a simple sublime fable of loneliness and love, told with absolutely no flourish or flamboyance.

For a film about passion’s upheavals, Kamli is a strangely quiet film. It focuses on its beautiful heroine’s face in the hope that we would be able to read her heart from there. And most of the times we do. Saba Qamar looking like an arresting mix of Priya Rajvansh and Kitu Gidwani leads us gently into her heart. Her Hina is a mysterious creature. She roams the jungle as if it belongs to her. And in many ways , it does!