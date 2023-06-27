Kerala stares at power crisis if deficit monsoon continues

As a result of the deficit rainfall, Kerala will have to import electricity. The average energy consumption in the state is 77.04 mu, but Kerala has only been able to produce 9.94 MU. This internal generation includes hydro, thermal, solar and wind power, out of which 6.99 MU is hydel generation and the state has had to import 67.1 mu power. This is likely to lead to an energy crisis in the state and financial crisis in Kerala.

Normally during June, KSEB internal hydel generation used to be 22-25 MU/day. This includes export during non-peak hours.

Idukki district has seen a 67% dip in rainfall this monsoon and as a result the water level at the Idukki reservoir is at 2,305.3 ft, which is just 13.63 per cent of the total storage capacity of 2,403 ft. This is against the 2,338.6 ft during the corresponding period last year. Normal rainfall in Idukki district is supposed to be 654.9 mm for the same period from 1 June 2023 to 27 June 2023, but district received only 175.5 mm rainfall.

The water inflow to the Idukki dam was 59.61 mcm, while during the same period last year it was 94.41 mcm. In June 2021, it was 297.1 mcm and in 218, when Kerala saw floods, it was 352.3 mcm. The average inflow to the dam since 1981 has been 183.14 mcm.

A KSEB dam official said that if the same situation continues, the water level will drop to 10 per cent of the total storage. This is likely to lead to a power and water shortage in the state unless monsoon changes. The reservoir supplies water to the Idukki Hydroelectric Power Station, the largest power generation centre in Kerala.