Kerala stares at power crisis if deficit monsoon continues
Kerala is witnessing a deficit monsoon to the tune of 65 per cent from normal rainfall and this had ensured record low levels of water in the dams across the state. The southwest monsoon arrived a week later in Kerala on June 8.
The normal average rainfall during this month is 577.8 mm rainfall, but the actual rainfall has only been 203.5 mm. The regional meteorological department, Kerala, said they were expecting more rainfall during next week. "We have received only -65 per cent rainfall in Kerala. All the districts in Kerala have received below-normal rainfall this season so far,” said Dr VK Mini, director in charge, IMD, Kerala.
However, in May, the IMD had predicted normal rainfall for Kerala. Their bulletin had stated, “In June, below normal monthly rainfall is expected over most parts of the country except some areas of south peninsular India, northwest India, extreme north India and some isolated pockets of northeast India, where above normal rainfall is expected.”
As a result of the deficit rainfall, Kerala will have to import electricity. The average energy consumption in the state is 77.04 mu, but Kerala has only been able to produce 9.94 MU. This internal generation includes hydro, thermal, solar and wind power, out of which 6.99 MU is hydel generation and the state has had to import 67.1 mu power. This is likely to lead to an energy crisis in the state and financial crisis in Kerala.
Normally during June, KSEB internal hydel generation used to be 22-25 MU/day. This includes export during non-peak hours.
Idukki district has seen a 67% dip in rainfall this monsoon and as a result the water level at the Idukki reservoir is at 2,305.3 ft, which is just 13.63 per cent of the total storage capacity of 2,403 ft. This is against the 2,338.6 ft during the corresponding period last year. Normal rainfall in Idukki district is supposed to be 654.9 mm for the same period from 1 June 2023 to 27 June 2023, but district received only 175.5 mm rainfall.
The water inflow to the Idukki dam was 59.61 mcm, while during the same period last year it was 94.41 mcm. In June 2021, it was 297.1 mcm and in 218, when Kerala saw floods, it was 352.3 mcm. The average inflow to the dam since 1981 has been 183.14 mcm.
A KSEB dam official said that if the same situation continues, the water level will drop to 10 per cent of the total storage. This is likely to lead to a power and water shortage in the state unless monsoon changes. The reservoir supplies water to the Idukki Hydroelectric Power Station, the largest power generation centre in Kerala.
All the major four dams in the state are witnessing very low storage. As of June 27, water in Idamalayar dam in Ernakulum is it 18.16 per cent of the total storage capacity, while last year in June it was 30.36 per cent. There has been a rainfall deficit of -52 per cent in Ernakulam with only 304.8 mm rainfall, when the normal average is double at 628.8 mm.
In Pathanamthitta district’s Kakki dam, water is at 10.23 per cent of the total capacity, while last year during the same period it was 25.31 per cent. The district has seen a rainfall deficit of 34 per cent. The normal average rainfall during this period is supposed to be 461.8 mm, but it has only been 307 mm.
In Wayanad district’s Banasura Sagar, the water is at 6.84 per cent, while in June 2022 it was 13.11 per cent. Here too, rainfall has been largely deficit at -82 per cent. The district has seen only 111.1 mm rainfall, when the average is 607.3.
Kottayam (-63), Kozhikode (-76), Malappuram (-69), Palakkad (-72) districts too have seen a largely deficit monsoon.
