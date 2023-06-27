Water in reservoirs across India much below full capacity

Water in several reservoirs, mainly in the south of India, is significantly below the maximum capacity as a result of patchy rainfall due to a poor southwest monsoon in June. The only region which saw surplus rainfall was Northwest India.

Worryingly, as of June 27, the country has already registered a rainfall shortage of 32 per cent. Central India witnessed the largest deficit in June at 56 per cent, closely followed by South India with a 54 per cent shortage. East and Northeast India saw a 15 per cent deficit. The only region with surplus rainfall was Northwest India at 31 per cent as a result of pre-monsoon showers due to Western Disturbance.

The Indian Meteorological Department had predicted a normal monsoon, but Skymet had expected the upcoming monsoon to be 'below normal' to the tune of 94 per cent. Skymet had stated that besides El Nino, there were other factors too influencing monsoon. Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) has the potential to steer monsoon and negate the ill effects of El Nino, when sufficiently strong.

The Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) is defined by the difference in sea surface temperature between two areas (or poles, hence a dipole) — a western pole in the Arabian Sea (western Indian Ocean) and an eastern pole in the eastern Indian Ocean south of Indonesia, states Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology.