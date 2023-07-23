Landslide in Maha village: Search and rescue operation resumes on 4th day; 81 people untraced

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies resumed the search and rescue operation for the fourth day on Sunday at Irshalwadi village in Maharashtra's Raigad district where a massive landslide led to the death of at least 27 people, officials said.

According to an NDRF official, no body was recovered so far after the search and rescue operation resumed in the morning.

The death toll in the landslide mounted to 27 on Saturday while 81 persons are yet to be traced, officials earlier said.