Death toll in landslide at Maharashtra village rises to 25

Search and rescue teams on Saturday recovered three bodies from the debris at the landslide-affected Irshalwadi village in Maharashtra's Raigad district, taking the death toll in the tragedy to 25, an official said.

The deceased include two women and a man, he said.

"Bodies of two women and a man were recovered from the landslide site in Irshalwadi on Saturday," an official of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said.

With this, the death toll in the landslide tragedy has gone up to 25, he said, adding that the search and rescue work is still underway as 83 persons are yet to be traced.