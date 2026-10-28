Adani sponsorship at London Science Museum faces protest over Great Nicobar

Survival International and solidarity groups protest outside London's Science Museum, demanding an end to its Adani Group sponsorship.

Campaigners cite 2024 warning by 39 genocide scholars that the Great Nicobar project could threaten the survival of the Shompen people.

Adani has registered interest in developing proposed mega-port but has not been awarded the contract.

Protesters gathered outside London's Science Museum on Tuesday, 27 October, demanding that it end its sponsorship ties with the Adani Group over the conglomerate's interest in the proposed Great Nicobar mega-project, which campaigners warn could threaten the survival of the Indigenous Shompen people.

The demonstration was organised by Survival International and joined by solidarity and environmental groups, including South Asia Solidarity Group, Hindus for Human Rights, India Labour Solidarity, London Mining Network and Money Rebellion.

Protesters targeted the museum's association with the conglomerate, with demonstrators chanting slogans against Adani Group founder and chairman Gautam Adani and the museum's director, Sir Ian Blatchford.

The protest came four years after India's ministry of environment, forest and climate change granted stage 1 forest clearance to the Great Nicobar project. It also marked five years of Adani's sponsorship of the museum, according to Survival International.

Campaigners accused the museum of helping protect the conglomerate's reputation through its sponsorship, despite concerns over the environmental and human rights implications of the proposed development.