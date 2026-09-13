Love the 80s AI selfie trend? Here’s the environmental cost of those retro portraits

Every AI-generated image requires electricity and water, and researchers warn that the real environmental impact lies in the billions of images, videos and prompts generated at scale

People are feeding their selfies into ChatGPT, Gemini and other AI tools and turning modern photographs into retro portraits that look as though they have been pulled from an old family album. Big hair, pastel colours, dramatic studio lighting, denim and deliberately awkward poses have become a viral visual trend.

Creating one takes only a few seconds. But behind that apparently effortless transformation is a considerable amount of computing infrastructure — and therefore electricity, water and hardware.

An individual AI-generated image has a relatively small environmental footprint. The bigger concern is scale: people rarely generate just one image. They try different versions, change outfits and hairstyles, increase resolution and sometimes move from still images to AI-generated video.

Research from Carnegie Mellon University and Hugging Face, cited by Firstpost, estimated that generating an AI image can consume between 0.01 and 0.29 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity, depending on the system and generation process.

The range is wide because different AI models and hardware have different energy requirements. The complexity of the request and the resolution of the final image can also affect consumption.

And image generation is only one part of AI’s growing energy demand.

According to the United Nations University, inference — the everyday process of using an AI model after it has been trained — accounts for roughly 80% to 90% of its total energy demand.

AI use has expanded rapidly from an occasional experiment into a daily activity for millions of people. A platform such as ChatGPT is estimated to process around 2.5 billion prompts a day, consuming hundreds of gigawatt-hours of electricity each year.

The energy required also varies sharply depending on what users ask AI to do.

A typical conversational AI query can use around 200 times more energy than basic text classification. Generating a single AI image can require around 1,450 times that baseline, while a short AI-generated video can consume as much electricity as approximately 200,000 spam-classification tasks, according to the UN.

That mns the seemingly simple retro selfie can require considerably more computing power than an ordinary text-based AI request.