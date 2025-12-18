Lucknow T20I called off amid smog; UP govt flags ‘misleading’ AQI data from private apps
State says official monitors showed moderate air quality, urges public to rely on CPCB data after match abandonment sparks outrage
The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday urged the public not to rely on what it described as “misleading” air quality data circulated by private mobile applications, following the abandonment of the fourth T20I between India and South Africa in Lucknow due to poor visibility caused by dense smog.
The match at the Ekana Stadium was called off on Wednesday night after repeated inspections by the umpires failed to clear concerns over visibility. The toss, scheduled for 6.30 pm, was delayed multiple times before the game was eventually abandoned at around 9.25 pm, triggering anger among spectators and criticism of the decision to host a night match in the state capital during December.
Government officials said confusion had arisen due to the use of hyper-local and non-standardised data by several private air-quality apps, many of which rely on satellite inputs or uncalibrated sensors and follow foreign benchmarks such as those of the US Environmental Protection Agency.
According to the state government, Lucknow’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 174 on Wednesday, placing it in the “moderate” category under India’s National Air Quality Index (NAQI) framework.
Officials said data generated by official monitoring stations in areas such as Lalbagh, Talkatora and Aliganj is based on certified, calibrated instruments and a 24-hour average assessment released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), which provides a more accurate picture of overall city-wide air quality.
In contrast, they said, private platforms often show momentary, localised spikes caused by traffic congestion, dust or isolated activities, which may not reflect broader conditions.
The match abandonment left fans frustrated, with several questioning the scheduling of evening fixtures in northern India during the winter fog season. One supporter said he had sold agricultural produce to afford the trip to the stadium, while others said refunds could not compensate for the lost opportunity to watch the national team play.
The BCCI faced criticism over venue selection, even as its policy allows refunds when a match is abandoned without a ball being bowled.
