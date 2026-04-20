Maharashtra prepares for possible El Niño impact, Fadnavis orders water management push

The Maharashtra government is preparing to tackle a possible El Niño impact, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on 20 April directing departments to prioritise water management, accelerate conservation works and ensure coordinated preparedness.

Chairing a high-level review meeting in Mumbai, Fadnavis said the state must mitigate the impact of a potential El Niño through “advance planning, effective implementation and inter-departmental coordination”.

He stressed the need for “proper planning of available water, speeding up water conservation works and taking up repair and rejuvenation of old water sources on priority”.

According to the IMD (India Meteorological Department), the El Niño impact is likely to peak in August and September, with below-normal rainfall expected during the monsoon season. Officials said while temperatures in May may remain relatively moderate, more frequent heatwave conditions are likely.

They added that a positive Indian Ocean Dipole could partly offset adverse effects, according to an official release.

Water storage, drought lessons and preparedness

Fadnavis said current water storage levels are comparable to those seen during the 2015 El Niño year.

“In 2015, water storage in the state was only 45 per cent even after the monsoon. At present, we have a similar level of storage before the monsoon begins. With proper planning, we can effectively deal with the situation,” he said.

He noted that lessons from the 2015 El Niño helped protect crops in 2018 through timely interventions. However, irregular rainfall patterns, particularly in Marathwada, had caused stress to crops due to prolonged dry spells.

“Enhancing water conservation and increasing storage capacity is essential. Protective irrigation can reduce crop losses during such periods,” he said.

The chief minister directed that works under the Jalyukt Shivar Yojana and the ‘Galmukt Dharan, Jalyukt Shivar’ programme be prioritised and executed on a large scale, with immediate fund allocation by the finance department.