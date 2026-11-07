Meghalaya records warmest year since 1901 as monsoon falls 43 per cent short

Meghalaya records its highest annual mean temperature since 1901 at 20.77°C.

Southwest monsoon rainfall falls 43 per cent below normal, with July recording the largest deficit.

IMD documents contrasting district-level rainfall trends alongside episodes of extremely heavy precipitation.

Meghalaya experienced its warmest year since 1901 in 2025, with the annual mean temperature climbing to 20.77°C, even as the state recorded a 43 per cent deficit in southwest monsoon rainfall, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) assessment.

The findings are contained in the IMD's 'Statement on Climate for Meghalaya: 2025', prepared by its Climate Research and Services office in Pune in collaboration with the Meghalaya government. Drawing on meteorological records dating back to 1901, the report examines long-term temperature trends, rainfall variations and extreme weather events across the state.

The annual mean temperature of 20.77°C was 0.96 degrees above the 1991-2020 long-period average. Both maximum and minimum temperatures remained above normal for much of the year. The annual minimum temperature was the highest recorded since 1901, while the maximum temperature ranked third highest.

The report places 2025 at the top of Meghalaya's five warmest years on record, followed by 2023, 2024, 2021 and 2022.

The longer-term trend is equally significant. Between 1901 and 2025, the state's annual mean temperature increased at a rate of 0.73°C per century. Maximum temperatures rose faster, at 0.85 degrees per century, compared with 0.62 degrees for minimum temperatures.

The warming was particularly pronounced during the southwest monsoon. Maximum temperatures during the season were 1.2 degrees above normal, making 2025 the warmest monsoon season on record in terms of maximum temperature since 1901.