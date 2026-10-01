Latest study confirms that more rain does not necessarily mean more river water

More rainfall does not necessarily translate into greater river flows, with a global study estabilishing that river discharge and precipitation trends have diverged across more than a quarter of the rivers analysed.

Researchers from Pennsylvania State University examined long-term precipitation and river-flow records from 10,179 sites worldwide between 1951 and 2020. In a study titled, Widespread Divergence Between Precipitation and Discharge Trends Across Global Rivers, researchers found that 27 per cent of the sites showed divergent trends, meaning changes in river discharge did not correspond with changes in precipitation.

Of the rivers with diverging trends, 40 per cent experienced declining discharge despite receiving more precipitation. The researchers found that the magnitude of this mismatch increased with aridity.

The study, published in Geophysical Research Letters on 26 August, suggests that precipitation alone is not enough to determine how much water ultimately reaches a river. The researchers identified the frequency of low- or high-precipitation days and the proportion of precipitation that becomes runoff as important factors behind the divergence.

The findings challenge the assumption that an increase in rainfall or snowfall will automatically result in greater river flows.