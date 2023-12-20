Gross misuse: NGT slams CPCB for diverting funds

The National Green Tribunal on Tuesday, 19 December imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on the Union Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change for filing a "vague and irrelevant reply" on a matter regarding the psychological aspect of air pollution.

The green panel also slammed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for diverting the environmental compensation deposited with it for "unauthorised purposes", saying it was "a gross misuse and serious financial irregularity".

Earlier, the tribunal had issued a notice to the ministry, CPCB and three others, saying, "Adequate measures are required for control of such air polluting components and their adverse effect on various organs of the human body, especially those which are affecting the brain and emotional, psychological aspect." Noting that replies were filed only by the CPCB and the ministry, a bench of National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member A Senthil Vel said the ministry's counsel had admitted that its reply was "not clear" regarding the effective steps taken by it.

The bench said despite repeated queries, the advocate for the ministry could not mention even a single step taken for effective control of air pollution.

"For filing such a vague and irrelevant reply, we impose a cost of Rs 25,000 upon Respondent No 1 (ministry) and direct it to file a supplementary reply giving details of all steps taken for effective monitoring and control of air pollution within one month," the bench said.