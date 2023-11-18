Delhi pollution: NGT orders stricter measures on air quality, sees no visible improvement

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the authorities, including the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), to take "stringent measures" to improve the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR.

Observing that there has been no "visible improvement" in the national capital's air quality, the green panel directed the authorities concerned to file a fresh action taken report by 20 November.

A bench of NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava had earlier taken suo motu cognisance of various newspaper reports about Delhi's worsening air quality and issued notices to the DPCC, CPCB, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Commission for Air Quality Management for NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM).

The bench, also comprising Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel, noted that reports were filed by the DPCC, CAQM and the Delhi government.

The tribunal, in a recent order, said according to the CAQM report, the AQI was 'very poor' toward the end of October in the wake of highly unfavourable meteorological and climatic conditions because of which restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage II was "invoked proactively" on 21 October.